LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Gustavo Abdalah, 87 and Haydee Abdalah, 86, both residents of Lubbock, Texas will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Please celebrate the life of Gustavo and Haydee by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. Gustavo passed away on November 26, 2020 and Haydee passed away on November 27, 2020.
Gustavo and Haydee are survived by daughters; Ninoska Abdalah, Samirah Abdalah and Maria Haydee Ferrell (Steven), grandchildren; Gustavo Marcus Abdalah, Steven W. Ferrell, Jr., Anna-Karina Clawson, Lisa Renee Ferrell, Katarina Marie Dibble and Cristian Eduardo Barona, ten great-grandchildren, and siblings; Juan Abdalah, Gase Abdalah, Roberto Lovo, Wilfredo Lovo, and Luz Marina Lovo.