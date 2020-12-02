1/1
GUSTAVO AND HAYDEE ABDALAH
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Gustavo Abdalah, 87 and Haydee Abdalah, 86, both residents of Lubbock, Texas will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

Please celebrate the life of Gustavo and Haydee by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Gustavo passed away on November 26, 2020 and Haydee passed away on November 27, 2020.

Gustavo and Haydee are survived by daughters; Ninoska Abdalah, Samirah Abdalah and Maria Haydee Ferrell (Steven), grandchildren; Gustavo Marcus Abdalah, Steven W. Ferrell, Jr., Anna-Karina Clawson, Lisa Renee Ferrell, Katarina Marie Dibble and Cristian Eduardo Barona, ten great-grandchildren, and siblings; Juan Abdalah, Gase Abdalah, Roberto Lovo, Wilfredo Lovo, and Luz Marina Lovo.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
