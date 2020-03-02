|
|
Lubbock- Gustavo "Gus" Imbarlina passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:00 pm followed by a visitation from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will remember his life of 52 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Gustavo Eduardo Imbarlina (Gus), 52 of Lubbock, Texas lived an adventurous life full of happiness until he passed on to be with our creator. Gus was known by many names throughout his life; you may have known him as mi amor, Nono, dad, officer, sergeant, soldier, husband, son, uncle, brother, and friend. Gus would give his all for anyone he ever encountered, so there is no way to describe just how much he would do for his family and friends.
Gus was born in Montevideo, Uruguay on September 24, 1967. Gus immigrated to the United States with his parents, and grew up in the Pittsburgh area, and was a lifelong fan of the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.
Gus lived a life of service; he served as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist in the United States Air Force. He then left the Air Force and became a Lubbock Police Officer where he served as a distinguished officer and mentor until his death. While serving the community of Lubbock, Gus received The Police Medal of Valor for heroic actions twice. Gus was then called back to service, and joined the United States Army Reserves, and after 9/11 he changed his career in the Army to a Civil Affairs Specialist. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne where he served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving in Iraq, he received an Army Commendation Medal for selfless service in combat operations in 2003. He then returned home where he continued to serve with the Lubbock Police Department where his personal highlight of his career was serving on the SWAT team.
Gus was preceded in death by his father, Giacomo Imbarlina.He is survived by his wife, Diana Imbarlina; daughter, Breanna Imbarlina; stepdaughter, TeriLinda Villa; his mother, Loreley Imbarlina; brothers, Steve and Brian Imbarlina; sister, Allison Imbarlina; nephew, Grant Imbarlina; niece, Alexandra Imbarlina; grandchildren, Brittany Garcia, Makayla, Zachary, and Angel Mora; and great-grandchild, Kamdyn Garcia (apple of his eye). And, of course, all his brothers and sisters in the United States Armed Forces, and Lubbock Police department.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020