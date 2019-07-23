|
Lubbock- Gustavo "Tavo" Trevino was born in Cameron County, Texas on October 10, 1937 to Pedro and Estela Trevino who preceded him in death. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Rosie Dolly Limon. He leaves behind his children; Gus "Pancho" Trevino (Shelly), Sylvia Garcia, Lydia Marquez (Felix), Ruben Trevino, Frank "Gus" Trevino (Sara), David Trevino, Roy Trevino (Cynthia), Reymundo Trevino (Janice) and Jaime Trevino (April), 36 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, July 24 from 9am-9pm with a gathering at 7:00pm, and again on Thursday, July 25 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Bacon Heights Baptist Church on Friday, July 26 at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019