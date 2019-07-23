Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacon Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gustavo Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustavo "Tavo" Trevino


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustavo "Tavo" Trevino Obituary
Lubbock- Gustavo "Tavo" Trevino was born in Cameron County, Texas on October 10, 1937 to Pedro and Estela Trevino who preceded him in death. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Rosie Dolly Limon. He leaves behind his children; Gus "Pancho" Trevino (Shelly), Sylvia Garcia, Lydia Marquez (Felix), Ruben Trevino, Frank "Gus" Trevino (Sara), David Trevino, Roy Trevino (Cynthia), Reymundo Trevino (Janice) and Jaime Trevino (April), 36 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, July 24 from 9am-9pm with a gathering at 7:00pm, and again on Thursday, July 25 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Bacon Heights Baptist Church on Friday, July 26 at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now