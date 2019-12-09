|
Lubbock- Guy Frederick Dorman, age 58, of Lubbock went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Guy was born on November 30, 1960 in Lubbock, Texas. Guy graduated from Round Rock High School in 1979 and from Lubbock Christian University in 1985.
Guy was retired after a 28 year career working at the Lubbock State School in the Psychology department. Guy had a passion for music, especially 1980's music. His favorite bands included Simon & Garfunkel, Queen, Boston, Journey and Kansas. Guy also enjoyed photography and worked as a photographer at weddings and other events. Guy was kind hearted, loved his family and friends, and was always there to help when he was needed.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, William I. ("Bill") Dorman, his step-mother, Phannon Dorman and his step-father, Charles R. ("Bob") Brandon.
Guy is survived by his mother, Mary Brandon of Dallas, his wife Karen Michelle Dorman of Amarillo, his brother Mike Dorman (wife Pam) and sisters Traci Dorman and Betsy Dorman all of Dallas. Guy is also survived by his niece Lindsey Dorman and nephews Grayson and Travis Dorman of Dallas as well as his step-daughters Morgan Elizabeth Fannin of Amarillo and Natalie Nichole Amador of Canyon, Texas and by his granddaughter Jubilee Faith Amador also of Canyon.
Guy will be greatly missed by all. Guy and his mother were very devoted to each other. Guy and his siblings always maintained a close bond and had many fun adventures together. Guy was also an amazing "Papa Bear" to his granddaughter Jubilee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019