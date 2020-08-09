1/1
Guy Hugh Rush
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Guy Hugh Rush of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born June 3, 1933 in Levelland to Otis E. and Maude (Hufstedler) Rush on the family farm. He was raised with an older sister, Bettye Ruth to nurture and aggravate him and younger brother Sam. They had a very happy childhood with horses, sheep, goats and calves which were playmates. Because of his and Bettye's asthma, they moved to Los Angeles, California in the winter of 1942, moving back in 1944 where Guy finished school, graduating in 1950.

He married the love of his life, Carolyn Kirk, on April 7, 1955. He worked in the auto parts business and farm equipment business until Lesli joined the family in 1962. In June of 1966 they moved to Duncanville where he managed a Dairy Queen. In 1967 they added another daughter Lauri to the family. It was at the time the family moved back to Levelland where Guy purchased an interest in the John Deere Farm Equipment business.

Guy loved the land and started farming in 1973. He joined Kirby Rogers in the oil business in 1980 when they started S & G Services. He retired in 2000 and then moved to Lubbock in 2005 but Hockley County was his first love. Guy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and gardening and making his famous "chow-chow" and pepper sauce. On the weekends, he would go to estate sales and farm auctions looking to buy and sell. Guy was an active member of Sunset Church of Christ where he made many friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 65 years, Carolyn; children, Lesli Clark and husband Eddie of Spur and Lauri Casler and husband Richard of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Cole Clark and wife Randi, Case Clark, Amanda Casler and Chris Casler and wife Tracey; and four great-grandchildren.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Bettye Walker and Sam Rush.

Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the City of Levelland Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway in Lubbock.

Memorial donations can be made to the Portales Children's Home, Sunset International Bible Institute, or the Wounded Warriors Project.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Service
02:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Carolyn, we were saddened to hear of Guy’s passing. I had come to respect and to enjoy knowing Guy better these last several years. He truly was a “great guy!
Regrettably, health considerations will prevent our presence at the internment and at the celebration of life ceremonies on Monday.
However, our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family.
James and Bonnie
James and Bonnie Becton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved