Lubbock- Guy Hugh Rush of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born June 3, 1933 in Levelland to Otis E. and Maude (Hufstedler) Rush on the family farm. He was raised with an older sister, Bettye Ruth to nurture and aggravate him and younger brother Sam. They had a very happy childhood with horses, sheep, goats and calves which were playmates. Because of his and Bettye's asthma, they moved to Los Angeles, California in the winter of 1942, moving back in 1944 where Guy finished school, graduating in 1950.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn Kirk, on April 7, 1955. He worked in the auto parts business and farm equipment business until Lesli joined the family in 1962. In June of 1966 they moved to Duncanville where he managed a Dairy Queen. In 1967 they added another daughter Lauri to the family. It was at the time the family moved back to Levelland where Guy purchased an interest in the John Deere Farm Equipment business.
Guy loved the land and started farming in 1973. He joined Kirby Rogers in the oil business in 1980 when they started S & G Services. He retired in 2000 and then moved to Lubbock in 2005 but Hockley County was his first love. Guy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and gardening and making his famous "chow-chow" and pepper sauce. On the weekends, he would go to estate sales and farm auctions looking to buy and sell. Guy was an active member of Sunset Church of Christ where he made many friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 65 years, Carolyn; children, Lesli Clark and husband Eddie of Spur and Lauri Casler and husband Richard of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Cole Clark and wife Randi, Case Clark, Amanda Casler and Chris Casler and wife Tracey; and four great-grandchildren.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Bettye Walker and Sam Rush.
Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the City of Levelland Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway in Lubbock.
Memorial donations can be made to the Portales Children's Home, Sunset International Bible Institute, or the Wounded Warriors
Project.