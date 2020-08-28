Houston- Gwendolyn Rawls Walker Gage passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas November 22, 1925 to parents Gus Rawls and Evelyn Rawls.



She grew up in Wichita Falls graduating from high school at age sixteen and then moving to Galveston to attend nurses training shortly thereafter where she met her first husband, Joe A. Walker, M. D. during his medical school days. While living for many years in Galveston, she was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Junior League of Galveston among others.



Gwen was predeceased by her parents, her first husband and her son, Kenneth J. Walker. She was a resident of Lubbock Texas following her marriage to Tracy D. Gage, M. D. in 1993.



Survivors include her two children, daughter Kay Walker Carr and husband, Tommy Carr of Wortham and son, Jack W. Walker and wife, Tracey Walker of Cypress, Texas, grandchildren Lance Talon and wife, Casey Talon of Boulder, Colorado, Bain McEldowney and wife, Erin McEldowney of Galveston, Lucy



McEldowney of Galveston, Aaron W. Walker and wife, Taylor Walker of Fort Benning, Georgia and Ashley Walker of College Station, Texas and great grandchildren Gabe Freeman, Kayne Ortiz and Angelo Ortiz of Galveston, Johnny McEldowney and Marilee McEldowney all of Galveston.



Pallbearers are Lance Talon, Bain McEldowney, Aaron Walker, Gabe Freeman, Stephen Mizer of Tyler, Clay Abernathy of Longview and Sutton Schoonover of Port O'Connor. Honorary pallbearers are Steve C. Mizer of Tyler and Mark Abernathy of Longview.



Donations in Gwen's name may be sent to St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church at 1510 Avenue X, Lubbock Texas 79401.



She will be greatly missed by her many close friends and family members.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Peoria cemetery with Pastor Tommy Prudhomme officiating.



