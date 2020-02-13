|
Bridgeport- Services for Eulalia Gwendolyn 'Honey' (Fewell) Reed, 88, of Bridgeport, Texas will be at 1:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bridgeport, officiated by Dr. Craig Erb. Burial followed at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6-8 pm Thursday, February 13 at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Pallbearers were Chris Reed, Joe Newton, Michael Reed, Paul Raby, Tyler Raby, and Blake Harrison. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Farris, Mark Stewart, Merl Stewart, Rodney Stewart, Grant Newton, Clark Newton, and James Newton. Gwen passed away Tuesday, February 11 in Bridgeport.
She was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1931 in Canyon, Texas to Arlie Dean Fewell and Ida Madeline (Adams) Fewell. On May 27, 1949 Gwen married William Henry 'Buster' Reed in Crosbyton, Texas. The couple produced three children and were married until his death in 2009.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport.
Gwen is survived by her children Gary Reed and wife Paula, Glenn Reed and wife Mary, and Janie Newton and husband Tommy; grandsons Chris Reed and wife Elain, Joe Newton and wife Kimberly Ann, Michael Reed and wife Jessie, and Blake Harrison; granddaughters Kim Raby and husband Paul, and Chelsea Harrison; great-grandchildren Tyler, Casey, Allison, Anna, Madison, Grant, Clark, James and Audrey; sister Ophelia McNeill and husband George; and sisters-in-law Herma Loy Farris, and Roberta McClure and husband Duane.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years Buster Reed, and parents Arlie and Madeline Fewell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1204 12th St, Bridgeport, TX 76426.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020