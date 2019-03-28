Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lubbock- H. Mac Cooper passed away on March 26, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 76 years at 4 p.m. followed by a visitation today, March 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy and view Mac's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Mac Cooper was born on May 1, 1942, to Elmer Jeff and Iona Sargent Cooper in Ralls, Texas. Mac married Rebecca Taylor on December 4, 1981, at the First Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas.

Mac loved his country and served in the United States Army at Ft. Hood, Texas, receiving an honorable discharge. Following his service, Mac attended Texas Tech University and received a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting. He put his degree to work during his sixteen-year tenure at Plains Cotton Cooperative where he served as the Controller and assistant to the president. He also served his beloved Texas Tech in the years that followed working for both the Texas Tech Alumni Association as well as Communication Services. During the last year, Mac enjoyed working at Market Street and meeting many new people.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Cooper; children, Steve Gardner and wife, Elaine, Sammy Gardner and wife, Debbie; Miles Gardner and wife, Darla; Robyn McLucas and husband, Clay; Tina Lock and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Kali Conley and husband, Dillan; Chase Walker, Kenzi McLucas, Britley Gardner, Grayson Gardner, Branson Gardner, Jake Lock, and Braelyn Lock; great-grandchildren, Oakley Conley, and Audrey Arrington; and brother, Gary Cooper and wife, Ginger,

The family of Harvey Mac Cooper would appreciate contributions to be given to Parkridge Pregnancy Medical Clinic at 5203 79th St, Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79424 or Heartline Women's Center at 2309 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401 in his memory.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
