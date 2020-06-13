Seminole- Funeral services for Hadlee will be conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Westside Church of Christ with Tony Pitcox and Buzz Busby officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.



Our little miracle, Hadlee Teal Nunn was called to the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Odessa, Texas to John and Jolena Nunn. During her short 5 months and 10 days here on Earth, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.



Hadlee is survived by her parents John and Jolena Nunn of Seminole, one brother J.W. Nunn; two sisters Hailey and Harlie Nunn; her grandparents Richard Nunn and Suzanne Koesters and Joe and Patty Gonzales; great-grandmother Maria Gonzales; along with her aunt Kimberly Gonzales; her uncles Brandon Nunn, Travis Nunn, Ryan Nunn, Cody Eckel, Chris Eckel and Travis Eckel. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.



