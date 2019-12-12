|
|
Lubbock- Hal Wayne Curry passed away on December 9, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 79 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and join with his family in celebration. His life tribute is available at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Hal Wayne (H.W.) Curry was born in the outskirts of Lubbock, TX, on January 16th, 1940, to Hal Ruben and Geraldine Curry (Bailey). The family later welcomed baby sister Charlotte Curry in 1945.
Hal attended Ropesville High School, where he was involved in FFA and played center for the Ropesville Eagles football team, playing alongside star quarterback and future brother-in-law Troy Witherspoon. He graduated from Ropesville in 1958 and would go on to marry his high school sweetheart, Connie Witherspoon, that next year on August 1st. Hal and Connie welcomed their son, David in 1960, and would later welcome a baby girl, Rebecca, in 1962.
Hal was no stranger to work, coming from generations of cotton farmers in the Lubbock and Waco areas; Hal spent his days after school farming with his father, as he had done all his life. Hal was very proud to be a cotton farmer and bought land in Hockley County soon after high school, going straight in to doing what he loved. In 2004, Hal decided that after 50 plus years of farming, it was time to retire and focus on his second favorite things...traveling with his wife and being a Pop.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Curry; son, David (June) Curry; daughter, Rebecca (Stuart (deceased)) Sawyer; 5 grandchildren, Hannah Foster, Hollye (Caleb) Doyle, Kimberly (Andrew) Cowan, Amanda Curry, Marshall (Emily) Curry; 7 great-grandchildren, Alayna Gutierrez, Kashtyn Hickey, Alyssia Doyle, Whitten Doyle, Emreigh Doyle, Abel Cowan, Alice Curry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Ruben "H.R." Curry; mother, Geraldine Curry; sister, Charlotte Curry; and his favorite dog, "Gadget".
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019