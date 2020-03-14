|
Lubbock- Haley Jo Perez, age 13, passed away on March 10, 2020, at Lakeside Women and Children's Hospital.
She was born on April 12, 2006, in Lubbock, Texas to Krystal Ramos and Raul Perez III. Haley attended Cavazos Middle School.
Haley enjoyed arts and crafts, taking pictures, listening to music, dancing and swimming.
She will be remembered for her strength and courage, sassiness and beauty.
She is survived by her parents Krystal Ramos and Raul Perez III, brothers Nazeray Ramos, Anthony, Cam-Ron, Sin'Cere Perez and one niece Vyvinana Ramos. Haley has a very large and loving family of uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents and great-grandparents.
She is preceded in death by her Grandma Janie Ramos, Grandpa Pablo Ramos and her aunt Racheal Jimenez.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Guajardo Funeral Chapels followed by an evening Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady Grace Catholic Church 3111 Erskine Street.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10.00 a.m. at Our Lady Grace Catholic Church with Deacon Joe Morin officiating. Burial will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020