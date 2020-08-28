Lubbock- Hardy T. Scott, age 92, died peacefully at his home on August 22, 2020, with his daughters by his side holding his hands. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Facial coverings will be mandatory and social distancing will be respected per the family's request. Hardy was born on October 19, 1927 in Dodson, TX to B.C. (Dick) Scott and Mabel Clara Hardy. He graduated from Dodson H.S., served in the Navy on The USS Mississippi and graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While employed at the old Memorial Hospital in Lubbock as a surgical technician, he and his beloved wife Louise were married. They made Lubbock their home and were together for almost 64 years before her passing. Hardy's career as a pharmaceutical representative with Merrill Pharmaceuticals spanned 38 years. This took him to many locations across West Texas and New Mexico where he made life long professional and personal friendships. Hardy never met a stranger, greeting everyone with a firm handshake or a hug, and always a smile. Hardy and Lou fed hundreds of Bible and medical students, taking many of them under their wings. They were lifelong members of Sunset Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon, and were instrumental in starting the Sunset International Bible Institute. They also played a large role in putting together the Scott Human Performance Laboratory at Lubbock Christian University. Hardy loved camping in Colorado, fly fishing, gardening, tinkering in his shop, traveling and listening to good music. His faith, Lord, family and friends were his top priorities. Hardy is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Louise, his brothers Harold Max, Paul Douglas, two infant brothers, and one great grandson. He is survived by his daughters Sheri and Lester Gicklhorn, Sharla and Tracy Wallace, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his brother Ronald and Kathy Scott, along with his very special nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. Our heartfelt and infinite gratitude to the staff of Manna Acres, past and present, where Hardy lived for the past 9 years. They loved him and cared for him and Louise like their own. The family requests memorial donations to Sunset Church of Christ, Sunset International Bible Institute and the Scott Human Performance Laboratory at Lubbock Christian University. Our sweet Daddy, Grandaddy, Daddypapa, Brother, Uncle and friend will be greatly missed. He is healed...and probably fishing with Mother, Skinny and Nell. Services will be live streamed through Resthaven Funeral Home's Facebook page. To access the video like our page and the live stream will begin when the service begins. https://www.facebook.com/resthavenlubbock/