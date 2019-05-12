|
|
Lubbock- Harland Dwayne Weaver "PeeWee" was born on November 17, 1936 in Kent, Texas. He went to be with Our Lord on May 8, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.
Harland graduated from Floydada High School and was drafted into the Army in 1960, where he proudly served his country. Harland was a self-made Entrepreneur who owned H. D Weaver Ditching in Lubbock, Texas. He was a lifetime member of Trinity Church and very involved in many aspects of service at the Church.
He was very devoted to his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Darlene; son, Monte; daughters: Debbie, Dayna, Rhonda, Kathy and their precious families.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at TWC West Campus, 7116-82nd Street.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Caregiver Mary Wampler, Interim Hospice and CMC CICU Staff.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019