HARLEN RAY CURRY
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HARLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENVER CITY- Memorial Services for Harlen Ray Curry, 73, of Denver City ,Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, Denver City, Texas with Rev. Randy Gooch officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Harlen passed away on June 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

He was born December 26, 1946 in Tahoka, Texas to Thomas and Willa Mae Huddleston Curry. Harlen married Sheri Kuehler on July 29, 1966 in El Paso, Texas. He worked and retired from Oxy as a Lab Technician; he was a Baptist.

Harlen is survived by his wife Sheri Curry of the home; two daughters Kim Teeter and her husband Monty of Lockney, Kristi Field and her husband Darrell of Ft Worth; six grandchildren Riley Teeter and his wife Brooke, Ky Teeter, Kassidy Underwood, Kynzie Underwood, Kyndal Underwood and Kynadie Field.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Lodge, 3511 10th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved