DENVER CITY- Memorial Services for Harlen Ray Curry, 73, of Denver City ,Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, Denver City, Texas with Rev. Randy Gooch officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Harlen passed away on June 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
He was born December 26, 1946 in Tahoka, Texas to Thomas and Willa Mae Huddleston Curry. Harlen married Sheri Kuehler on July 29, 1966 in El Paso, Texas. He worked and retired from Oxy as a Lab Technician; he was a Baptist.
Harlen is survived by his wife Sheri Curry of the home; two daughters Kim Teeter and her husband Monty of Lockney, Kristi Field and her husband Darrell of Ft Worth; six grandchildren Riley Teeter and his wife Brooke, Ky Teeter, Kassidy Underwood, Kynzie Underwood, Kyndal Underwood and Kynadie Field.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Lodge, 3511 10th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.