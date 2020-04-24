|
|
Lubbock- Harley Cornelsen passed away on April 20, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 72 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Ropesville Cemetery. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy. The family plans to have a celebration of Harley's life this coming summer for all to attend, date to be determined.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020