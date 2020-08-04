Plainview - Harley J. Redin, one of the most influential individuals in the history of women's basketball, passed away peacefully in Plainview on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Harley would have celebrated his 101st birthday on August. 29, 2020.A graveside service is pending. The family will plan a memorial service at a future date.Harley was born in Silverton, Texas, to Alvin and Winnie Redin and graduated from high school there, from Tarleton Junior College and received two degrees from North Texas State University. As a Marine pilot, he flew 38 bombing missions in the South Pacific during World War II.Hired as Athletic Director and men's basketball coach to revive the sport at Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, he coached the Pioneers for eight years with a record of 151-88 and three appearances in the national NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.Redin later coached the Wayland Flying Queens to 76 of their national-record 131 consecutive wins. From 1955-73, the Queens were 437-68 with six national AAU titles and six second places.He coached the U. S. women's team in the 1959 and 1971 Pan American Games, directed the U.S. team in the 1964 World Championships and coached all-star teams against Russian competition.Some of his most significant contributions to the women's game came while serving on several Olympic and AAU rules committees that promoted the five-player game, the 30-second clock and unlimited dribbling (in the early days, players could dribble only three times before having to pass or shoot).After retirement in 1973 and a career at City National Bank, Redin coached for two seasons at Hale Center High School in the early 1980s.Redin's most prestigious honor was the John Bunn Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 for meritorious service to the game and enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2019 as one of the coaches of the Flying Queen teams from 1948-82.A member of the inaugural class of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Wayland Athletics Hall of Honor, Redin was named him one of the 100 Sports Legends of the Texas Panhandle, 19 years after his induction into the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame in Amarillo. The Harley Redin Coaching Award is given periodically to outstanding Wayland alums in the coaching profession.A former president of the Chamber of Commerce, Redin also helped start the Lions Club summer baseball program, shortly after moving to Plainview.He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Tarleton and he and his wife, Wilda Hutcherson Redin, were named Distinguished Benefactors of Wayland. They are members of the Walk of Fame in front of the Fair Theater in Plainview.He joined First Baptist Church in Plainview in 1946 and was the oldest member of the church. He was a member of the Pastor's Class for several years.Redin enjoyed the NBC Evening News with Lester Holt, watching sports on TV, Big Band music and keeping up with his former players and fellow servicemen.Harley is survived by his wife Wilda; sons Van Redin of Austin and Kenny Redin and wife Cathy of Pflugerville; stepson Mike Hutcherson and his wife Suzi of Lubbock; sister Pat Barnhill of San Diego, Calif.; brother-in-law John Talley and wife Diane of Longview; brother-in-law Ernest Huitt of Redding, Calif., grandchildren Heather and Mike Peery of Bedford, Jacqueline Redin of Austin and Ryan Redin of Pflugerville and a several of nieces, nephews and cousins.His first wife, Nonie, died in 1984.Memorial donations may be made to the Hutcherson Flying Queens Foundation @www.flyingqueensbasketball.com. or by check in care of Cherri Rapp, 2913-B. Lovell Drive, Austin, TX 78723.