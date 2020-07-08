Slaton- Harley Ray Martin was called home by his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 6th, 2020. He was born on November 15th, 1929 on the family farm in Lynn County, a mile north of Hackberry, to Sam and Alice Martin. His story was that it was hog killing day but that got delayed and his 4 older siblings waited to walk the mile to the Hackberry school until he was born so they could report on the new addition.



A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Slaton at 10:30 Thursday morning under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. He will be in state Wednesday, however, no formal visitation will be held. State mandated social distancing and face coverings will be observed. The service can be viewed on the Englunds Funeral Service Facebook page.



Harley was a farmer and spent his life in Lynn and Lubbock counties. He was a faithful Christian man that was a deacon and long time Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church and taught the downtown Bible class in Slaton for over 30 years. He coached Little League and helped with community activities. He served on the Slaton Coop Gin board of directors and chaired the board for many years.



Harley had a passion for antique cars. He and Paul restored a 1936 Ford Cabriolet which he and Theresa drove to the National V8 show in Tulsa in 1978.



Harley married Theresa Moseley in 1950. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Tyra, Paul and Kandice. Theresa passed away in 1994. He married Margery Dillard in 1999.



Harley was predeceased by Theresa in 1994, Kandice Wright in 1998, Tyra Carter in 2014 and Margery in 2016. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by brothers Jack and Blanton Martin and sister Thelma Dabbs.



He is survived by Paul and Pam Martin of Slaton, Neill and Manon Carter of Lubbock, Lisa and Greg Harder and Gary and Janell Dillard all of Colorado. He is also survived by he and Theresa's 6 grandchildren, Aaron Carter (Bri) of Shallowater, Bradley Martin (Stacy) of Lubbock, Anthony Carter (Kris) of Lubbock, Kasey Aulsbrook (Mason) of Alabama, Jeremy Martin (Kellie) of Lubbock, Dominick Wright (Amber) of Missouri, and 6 great-grandkids. He is also survived by he and Margery's 5 grandchildren, Claire Pike (Matt), Abby Harder (Alex Dowgiert), Aaron Harder all of Colorado, Kaela Dillard of California, Julie Bagwell (Christian) of Germany, and 2 great-grandkids. He is also survived by his soon-to-be 100- year old sister Mary Alice Underwood in California.



His smile and good humor will be sorely missed but we know he is in a better place. The family would like to thank the staff of Library of Legacies in Slaton for their loving care during the last 3 years. In addition, we would like to thank the 2 hospice nurses, Kelsi and Earnest, for their special care. The family would suggest donations to First Baptist Church of Slaton or The Salvation Army.



