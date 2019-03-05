|
|
Seagraves- Harmon Burl Mills 83, of Seagraves passed from this earth to be with his heavenly father on Saturday March 2nd in Denver City, Texas after a brief illness. He was born November 29, 1935 to Ruben Toy Mills and Lola L Smith Mills in Loop, Texas.
Mr. Mills married the late Jeanetta Bryan on May 19, 1955 in Lovington, NM.
Mr. Mills farmed for 60 plus years, retiring to take care of his wife of 63 years. In later years, one of his greatest joys was taking his wife to feed and watch the herd of mule deer that had taken up residence on the family farm. He enjoyed feeding and watering the numerous quail and rabbits that appeared every evening at the barn expecting to be fed. Mr. Mills was a hunter and fisherman. He was very active in agriculture. Mr. Mills was the longest serving member of the ASCS/FSA County Committee in the Nation.
In 1977-1978, Mr. Mills was very instrumental in the American Agriculture Movement. During this time he was involved in the Hidalgo Bridge Blockade in which the Texas A.A.M. group blocked the bridge coming into the United States to keep sick and dying cattle from being introduce into the American food supply. He also went to Washington D.C. on the American Agriculture Agriculture Movement Tractorcade that blocked the U.S. Capitol Building protesting low agriculture prices. During this tractorcade there was a very heavy snow and ice storm that practically shut Washington D.C. down. Mr Mills received an Accommodation from the D.C. hospitals during this time for picking up doctors and nurses on a tractor and taking them to the hospitals since there was no other way for them to get to work.
He was instrumental in getting Girls Basketball and girls in Agriculture Classes in Seagraves in the early 1970's. Mr. Mills also helped with getting the first Seagraves Victory Bell built and painted for Football games.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Jeanetta Bryan Mills, parents Ruben Toy and Lola L Mills, in-laws Calvin and Beth Bryan, and a Grandson Nathaniel Brent Cardwell.
Mr. Mills is survived by two daughters; Toni Henson and husband Mike; Kelli Cardwell; and one son Lane Mills all of Seagraves. Six grandkids, Bryan and Brad Henson, Trent Cardwell, Trinda Baker, Summer Hinson and Garrett Mills; with seven great grandkids and another grandson on the way. One sister Doris Lacy and husband Tommy of Seagraves.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Seagraves. Services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019