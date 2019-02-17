|
|
Lubbock- Harold Boyd Harvey, 92, of Lubbock, passed away on Wednesday, February 13,2019, in Winfield, KS. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Monday, February18, 2019, at First BaptistChurch - Ford Chapel, with Rev. Jay Abernathy officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 1pm-2pm. Harold was born on September 6, 1926, to the late Boyd Verna and Lorene Eloise (Carlton) Harvey in Abilene, TX. He was married to the late Jimmie Ruth Skiles on August 20, 1949, in Abilene, TX. He owned the Harold Harvey Insurance Agency for 45 years. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid traveler. Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Harold Boyd Harvey, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Wichita, KS; his daughter, Marsha Kee Dizzine and her husband Patrick of Grapevine, TX; three granddaughters: Michelle Jans, Devin Dizzine, and Peyton Dizzine; and two great grandchildren: Gabrielle and Cameron Carmona. The family suggests memorials to https://goodshepherdhospice.com/donations/. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019