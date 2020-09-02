Dallas- The family of Harold Humphries will celebrate his wonderful life of 106 years on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock, TX. Private burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed and available for viewing for 30 days at www.memorialdesigners.net
In support of the health of his family and all those attending, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service.
Harold passed away on August 31, 2020, in Dallas, TX. He was born to W.E. and Lallie (Bearden) Humphries in Avery, TX, on December 6, 1913, and moved to Lubbock in 1924 and became a student of Lubbock Public Schools and Texas Tech University. He married Jane Hambright of Lubbock on February 21, 1938, and they celebrated 72 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. They had two children, Trent and Connie.
Earning a Commercial Pilot's License with an Instructor's rating in 1938, he trained students in the CPT Program and became Chief Pilot of Breedlove Army Air Force Contract School for pilot training 1940-1941. He entered the Air Force in 1941, serving as a pilot in the U.S. and Pacific Theatre.
Harold was a member of the firm Davis & Humphries, Inc, operators of Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets on the South Plains, and served as President. The firm sold to an expanding chain, ShopRite Foods of Albuquerque, NM. in 1960.
He was one of the founders of American State Bank in 1948 and American State Financial Corporation and continued to serve on both boards for 65 years. In 1998, Texas Banking Magazine saluted him as a 50+ Year Banker. He retired when American State Bank merged with Prosperity Bank in 2012.
He served on various boards, commissions, clubs, and councils in the Lubbock community, including The United Way, Salvation Army, Family Service Association, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Civic Lubbock Inc. and the Auditorium Coliseum Board, Chairman of Methodist Hospital Board, member of Kings Manor Foundation, Lake Meredith Project, Well Baby Clinic and others.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church Lubbock for over 86 years, a life member of the Administrative Board, a teacher in the Friendship Class. In his earlier years, he and Jane were Superintendents of the Youth Division. Harold and Jane led an Interdenominational College Fellowship group in their home for over 20 years and were the recipient of the Francis Asbury Award.
Harold was a coordinator in the Lay Witness Program for several years and worked with the Wesley Foundation Board at Texas Tech. He served on the board for 20 years.
Harold's survivors include a son, Trent and his wife Pam of Highland Village, TX, a daughter, Connie Bartley and her husband Ray of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Chris Zemler of Highland Village, TX, Brooke and Pete Collins of Glenview, IL, Dr. Scott Bartley of Dallas, Jennifer and Trevor Adams of Plano and Kristen and David Laughlin of Dallas; nine great-grandchildren, Kendall and Parker Zemler, Abby and Will Collins, Rowan and Holland Adams, London, Jones, and Clark Laughlin. His family was his pride and joy.
Along with his wife, Jane, and his parents, Harold was preceded by a brother, Horace Humphries, and a sister, Willouise Fortenberry.
The family of Harold E. Humphries has designated the Wesley Foundation at Texas Tech or your favorite charity
, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.