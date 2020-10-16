Lubbock- On Friday October 9, 2020 Harold Eugene "Gene" Jarnagin, passed away at the age of 83.
Gene was born in Matthews Missouri April 14, 1937and settled in Lubbock, Tx in 1969 He was a Welder, Heavy Construction, "Jack of all trades".
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 51 years, Patsy Jarnagin. He and his spouse of 51 years, Patsy, raised multiple generations. His children include: Randy Jarnagin, Valerie Ackerman (Donnie), Jeanette Knudtson (Rusty) Ronna Hyatt, Kathy Hyatt, Pam Hyatt (deceased). Grand children: Mitchell Price, Michelle Ross (Jon), Ashley Hyatt (Sherlyne), Samatha Hyatt, Ruste Knudtson, Elizabeth Sikes (Richard), Nikki Leos (Micheal), Patti Hyatt Great Grandchildren: Jayden Lopez (deceased), Honna Hyatt, Cru Ross, Lillian Sikes, Asher Hyatt
He is survived by his brother, David Jarnagin and his sister, Jo Ann Jarnagin and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society americancancersociety.org
or Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
)
A Celebration of Life will be on October 17th, 2020 @ Garden & Art Cultural Center 4215
University. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, this will be for family only