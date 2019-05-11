|
Granbury- Harold Gene Barrett, age 92 of Granbury, Texas, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Harold Gene Barrett was the youngest of five boys of Charles B. and Ruby Henderson Barrett. The family farmed in Lubbock County, and Gene graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School. He married Patricia Adilee Webb in 1947. During WWII Gene was in the Navy's radio school, and the young man saw much of the U. S. He returned to Lubbock to graduate from Texas Tech University with a business degree. Gene worked for a Lubbock bakery, but independence and the big sky called him to cotton farming. He was a creative, scientific farmer in Woodrow, Wolfforth, and Anton, Texas. Gene and Pat raised two children, Beverly Jean McMahon of Granbury, who precedes Gene in death, and Steve Barrett of San Antonio. Gene had many accomplishments, but the greatest may be his following Pat to Granbury and supporting her in her Bible teaching down on the Brazos River. Services will be 1pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Martin's Funeral Home Chapel and Interment at Holly Hills Memorial Park; Visitation will be 11am-1pm at Martin's Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019