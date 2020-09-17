Lubbock- Harold M. Ayers of Lubbock passed from this life on September 11th 2020. He was born on June 14, 1926 to Clark and Bessie (Truett) Ayers, near the town of Kosse in Limestone County, Texas. As part of the greatest generation, Harold faithfully served his country from 1944 - 1946 in the U.S. Navy during WW II. It was during that time he received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior while serving in the South Pacific. Harold enjoyed many years of Sunday School ministry in the various churches where he was a member. Throughout his life, he continued to be a faithful Christian servant always demonstrating love and humility to those he ministered to. Harold was a graduate of Memphis High School and Texas Tech University. He taught at Matthews, Alderson, and Evans Junior High Schools in the Lubbock Independent School District. After retirement, Harold also taught at Western Hills Baptist Academy and briefly at Wayland Baptist University, Lubbock campus. Harold was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lubbock. Other memberships included Texas Retired Teachers Association, American Legion, and National Rifle Association. He enjoyed all sports and was a devoted fan of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He also enjoyed staying in touch with old school mates from Memphis, Texas, some dating back to elementary school days. He was a great influence in the lives of all his nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew him as Uncle Bubba. He knew how to make them all feel special, with clever nicknames for each one. Harold is survived by his twin sister Hazel Cook, and sister-in-law Doris Ayers of Borger. Also surviving Harold are 12 nieces and nephews, all of which he loved dearly. Harold was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Bessie (Truett) Ayers, sister Bess Costanzo, brother Richard Ayers, brothers-in-law Alfred Costanzo and Jim Cook, and nephew James M. Cook. The family wants to express our sincere gratitude to family friends Mary and Ben Gonzales, for their faithful and loving care of Harold in his later years. The family also expresses thanks to Hospice of Lubbock and his other caregivers in his last days....Eva Gomez, Connie Pena, Ruby Sierra, and Mary Hurtado. Harold's final words to his family included a favorite Bible verse from John 14:6...."Remember that Jesus is the way, and the truth, and the life. No one gets to the Heavenly Father except through him. I expect we shall all be there, and forever." As all his nieces and nephews would agree......"There will never be another Uncle Bubba; he was loved dearly!" Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com