Lamesa- Funeral services for Harold Ross, 92, of Lamesa will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Medley and Pastor Dennis Teeters officiating. Interment will follow in Loop Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26 ,2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Branon Funeral Home. Monroe Harold Ross went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 20, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Harold was born in Thalia, Texas to Jesse James Ross and Jewel Marsh Ross on March 23, 1927. He graduated from Lockett High School in 1944. He attended Texas Tech University before joining the US Navy in 1945. Upon his discharge from the Navy he attended and received his BA from Baylor University. After graduation he went to work in West Texas in the oil industry. It was there that he met Helen Mae Todd. They were married December 23, 1950 in Lovington, New Mexico. His love for Football and working with young people led him to accept a head football coaching position at Loop High School in 1952, and in 1956 Coach Ross accepted a head football coaching position at Klondike ISD. There he coached, taught, and was principal until 1967 winning many district championships. In 1967 he accepted a coaching/principal position at Union School. From there he was coach, principal, and teacher at Flower Grove ISD. Some years later he finished his teaching career at Lamesa Middle School. Coach Ross was a long time member of Klondike Baptist Church serving as Sunday School Director as well as serving in many other roles. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Lamesa for many years. Harold worked summers for the ASCS office in Dawson county. He, also, worked for them several years after retiring from the schools. He finished his working years teaching GED classes before finally retiring. As a Master Mason, he was a member of the Seagraves Lodge of Texas for 62 years. Coach Ross is survived by his daughter, Becky (Ross) Surratt-Benvin, husband Patrick of Mesa, AZ and a son Jim Ross, wife Donna of Odessa, Texas, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his father, Jesse James Ross, his mother, Jewel Marsh Ross, his brother Jesse James Ross Jr. The family would like for Memorials to be made in his name to First Baptist Church Lamesa, Texas, the National Federation of the Blind of Texas, or the . To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020