Ropesville- Harold Wayne Henson of Ropesville, Texas passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 from a sudden heart attack. Harold was born on December 22, 1939 to Ben & LaRue Henson in Meadow, Texas. Family visitation will be Thursday, July 11th from 5:30-7:30 at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Friday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Chapel.
Harold loved playing basketball (among other sports) for Meadow High, where he graduated in 1958. He went on to Howard County Junior College, where he was an All-American basketball player. His next stop was Baylor University, where he captained the basketball team and received his degree in 1962.
Harold returned to west Texas with $62 in his pocket and started farming. After a dry year, he decided to put his education to use and began coaching and teaching. He first coached basketball and then football through 1974 in Lamesa. He made so many friends and absolutely loved his time there. He counted many of his students as lifelong friends.
Harold loved kids and loved helping kids, whether on or off the court. When the American culture began to change and drugs were becoming prevalent, Harold longed to help. He poured his life into ministering all of God's healing virtues to the troubled teens he encountered. The years following, Harold spent building a team of people within a ministry called Dynamics of Freedom. Continuing with the tools he learned helping the teens caught in the turbulent 60s, Harold impacted thousands of lives through the seminars that he led. He had a constant drive to understand the truths given in Scripture that offer freedom to troubled hearts. As the years passed, Harold focused on fully comprehending scripture and its application to world events. Through a thorough understanding of God's Word, he continued to make a difference in lives up until the very day he left us to be with God.
While coaching and ministering, Harold continued to farm. He loved cotton and was fascinated by all the elements that accompanied raising cotton. In 1976, he bought the Lockettville Gin and ran the gin through 2010.
Harold adored his family including his wife, Robin, daughters Mariah Henson and Bevin Henson, of the home; his sweet sister, Rita Conder and her husband, Bruce; their children, Drew (Stacy), and Carmen (Dean Holmes); sister-in-law, Robbie Henson (wife of late brother Alton Henson); their children Chad (Tamara) and Christie; all of Powderly, Texas. Other relatives include son, Mike Henson of Ropesville and his children; daughter, Delinda Noordyk of Fremont, Michigan, and her children; and sister, Phyllis Conder of Powderly, Texas. Special thanks to grandson, Jacob Henson of Ropesville, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019