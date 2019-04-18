|
Lubbock- 73, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born to Harrison, Sr. and Sarah Hymond on December 10, 1945 in Lubbock, TX. Harrison graduated from Dunbar High School. He worked as a landscaper and construction worker for 25 years. Harrison leaves to cherish his memory; spouse, Joann Navarrete; one daughter, Samantha Hymond; two sons, James Rashaw and Cedric Johnson; five sisters, Helen Hooper, Lula Roberts, Gwendolyn Weathered, Shirley Johnson, and Barbara Baker; one brother, Walter Hymond; ten grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Millennium Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019