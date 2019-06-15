|
Lubbock- Harry Eugene Hays 67 of Lubbock, TX passed away peaceful on June 9th, 2019. Harry was born October 6, 1951 in Lubbock, TX. He is the son of the late June Agnew and Newt Hays. He was an only child. He is survived by his partner in life Esther Edcobar, his three daughters Sabrina Jones, Kristina Hays, and Brandi Hays, grandchildren Tara, Jacob, Zane,Jr., Kezlie, Jodyn and Great Grandson Logan. They were all a joy and a blessing to him as he was to them. Harry was a carpenter who was skilled and made beautiful works for homes and friends. He also worked at Reese Golf Course Center which was like a second home and family. He loved telling stories and playing pool in his spare time. Of course, he said he won every game. He will always be loved and will very much be missed. After all, there was and only can be one Harry Eugene Hays.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019