Lubbock- Jack was born December 29, 1922 in Oplin, TX to farmers Nigel Earl and Iva W. Bains. He graduated Baird Texas High School in 1940 and married Bettye Jean Templeton August 23, 1942 in Canyon, TX. After their marriage Jack and Bettye lived in Lubbock, TX where their children, Billy Jack and Julia Kay, were born and raised.
Nigel and Iva instilled a strong work ethic in Harvel that lasted his entire 97 years. At age 4 little Harvel was herding turkeys from horseback, by age 8 he was working the wheat harvest, before high school Harvel was breaking horses for neighbors.
At Baird High School Harvel excelled in academics, tennis, football, and even won a typing contest. Harvel funded his years at Texas Technological College milking cows at the Tech Dairy. He left Tech and attended welding school. As an expert welder he helped complete the oil pipeline from Canyon, TX to West Virginia and later welded on the first Alaskan pipeline.
During his service in the US Navy, as Shipfitter 2nd Class in Seabees, Jack's pipeline welding experience made him uniquely qualified to help modify/lengthen the metal landing craft so critical to winning WWII.
Jack's deep knowledge of welding led to a career selling welding supplies for National Cylinder Gas Co., Big 3 Welding Co., and eventually to Johnson Manufacturing Company where he was sales manager for 15 years. Jack left Johnson Mfg to open Bains Motors where he sold used cars from 4 different locations on Ave Q in Lubbock for 35 years.
When his wife, Bettye, became disabled Jack transitioned from used cars to used medical equipment so he could stay home and care for his beloved wife. Searching the estate sales every weekend for used medical equipment, taking it to his garage, repairing and refurbishing equipment, and selling to the Lubbock handicapped community, kept Jack busy and useful to his fellow man until just before his death at age 97. Jack never retired.
Jack and Bettye were original Charter Members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Lubbock and continued to support the church in many ways throughout their lives.
Harvel was preceded in death by his parents, Nigel and Iva Bains; his wife, Bettye; his brother, Horace Bains, and sisters: Delma Scott and Elba Roberson.
Survivors include son, Jack Bains and wife, Sandy (Mize), of Lubbock; daughter, Julia and husband, Jim Mecklin, of Lubbock; grandchildren: Bryan Bains and partner, Fred Jones, of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Bains and wife, Elisha, of Boulder, CO, Kevin Bains and wife, Laura Munnelly of Longmont, CO, Angela and husband, David Hill of Arlington, TX and Justin Mecklin of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren: Avery, Dylan, and Connor Hill of Arlington, TX. Jack was blessed with many nephews and nieces and many friends.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 5 - 7 PM Wednesday, March 11th, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th ST., Lubbock, TX, followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park on Thursday, March 12th at 2 PM.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Bryan Bains, Michael Bains, Kevin Bains, Justin Mecklin, David Hill, Buddy Landers, and Sheldon Staggs.
In lieu of flowers please make your contribution to a in Jack's honor.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020