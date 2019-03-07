|
Brownfield- Harvey Cecil Tubb (Coach Tubb), age 94, of Brownfield, Texas, died on March 2, 2019. A private family graveside service will be held in the Levelland Cemetery under the direction of the George Price Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Tubb, open to all who wish to attend, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March, 8, 2019, at George Price Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be led by Leandro Gonzales of the First Baptist Church of Lenorah, Texas.
Harvey was born on February 28, 1925, in Levelland, Texas, to George and Elizabeth Tubb. He was a graduate of Levelland High School. He served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in San Diego, California. He married Mary Ann Gradowski, of Bay City, Michigan, on March 2, 1946, in Lubbock, Texas. They were married 58 years until Mary Ann passed away in 2004. On April 8, 2006, he married Billie Jo Porter in Tarzan, Texas. Harvey, a Texas Tech graduate, made a great impression on many young men and women as an educator, and he enjoyed coaching before becoming a school administrator. He worked in the Whitharral, Ropes, and Wellman school districts before retiring from Grady Independent School District in Lenorah, Texas. In his retirement, Harvey enjoyed playing golf and tending to livestock on the family ranch in Mills County, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo, of Brownfield, Texas; a brother, Nathan Tubb, of Levelland, Texas; one daughter, Rose Marie Moore and husband James, of Baytown, Texas; a son, Johnny Tubb and wife Rhonda, of Lubbock, Texas; six grandchildren, Rhett Graham, of Lubbock, Texas; Linsey Harlan and husband James, of Wellman, Texas; John David Moore and wife Mary, of Houston, Texas; Jennifer Simmons and husband Sy, of New Braunfels, Texas; Kelsey Tubb, of Lubbock; Texas; Justin Tubb and wife Jordan, of Lubbock, Texas; and seven great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Graham of Brownfield, Texas; and Carol Tenpas of Midlothian, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the Lubbock Area United Way (liveunitedlubbock.org)
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019