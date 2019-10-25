|
Lubbock- Haskell "Wayne" McNeal passed away on October 23, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm today, October 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His life of 80 years will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Wayne was born on July 25, 1939, to Haskell and Lucille McNeal in Sweetwater, Texas. He married Nancy Gorey McNeal on August 24, 1988, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Wayne graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, Texas, and attended Angelo State. He was a member of the Angelo State Marching Band and played the drums on the first line. In his professional career, Wayne was decorated with top salesman awards and loved working with his colleagues and customers at Watson Foods and Sysco. His personal life was filled with family gatherings, car shows, elaborate cookouts, and special gifts for all the grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and his sweet wife, Nancy. Wayne is remembered for his love of family, friends, and fun. He enjoyed his many friends in the local car show circuit.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy McNeal; daughter, Terri Duncan and husband, Robert; son, Mark McNeal and wife, Kori; four grandchildren, Justin Patterson, Clayton Patterson and wife, Desire; Morgan Heldstab and husband, Mike; Madison Grover and husband, Travis; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Patterson, and Mason Heldstab; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Lucille McNeal.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019