Hattie M. Jones


1928 - 2020
Hattie M. Jones Obituary
Slaton- 91, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Hattie was born to J. D. and Ludelia Wilborn on May 8, 1928. She worked as a housekeeper and she also worked for Amarillo ISD. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Charlene (Mac) Cole and Delois Jones; son, Charles Jones; brother, Earl Wilborn; 16 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
