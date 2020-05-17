|
Lubbock- Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester was born August 29, 1922 and departed this life 05/14/20. She was the second of four daughters born to Henry and Belle Bartz. She was raised on a ranch, attended a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from high school at Ordway, Colorado. Hazel studied one year at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado before marrying Noah Arnpriester, October 11, 1942 in Eads, Colorado. In 1948, the family moved to Canada for Noah to attend Bible School, and returned to Colorado 4 years later. Hazel's life was dedicated to her family of 9 children and her husband's calling as pastor with moves to churches in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Nebraska. In 1964, she enrolled at West Texas State College where she realized a life-long dream of graduating with a college diploma in 1967 at age 45. Hazel taught school for 3 years, and in 1970, started working at Sears. She retired after 18 years. In 1992, after Noah's retirement, they moved to Kansas City. In 2015, Hazel moved to Lubbock Texas, where she resided until her death.
The United Methodist Church was very important to Hazel. Her faith was evident in her daily devotions. She was a life-long member, devoting her time and talents as a member of United Methodist Women. She was most recently a member of St. Johns's United Methodist Church. Hazel was a fan of the University of Nebraska football team, as well as the Kansas Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed needlepoint and cross-stitch, putting together puzzles and playing cards. She was faithful member of The PEO Sisterhood. Hazel and Noah enjoyed square dancing together.
Surviving Hazel are eight of her nine children. Sons, Marvin, and his wife Carolyn, Paul, and his wife Heidi. Daughters, Donna Echols, her husband Archie, Marilyn Bell, her husband Jimmy, Rachel Jones, Lois Slofkosy, her husband Ken, Arlene Arnpriester-Strass, her husband Bernie, Teresa Swilley and her husband Eric. Her youngest son, David, passed away shortly after his mother, on the same day. Hazel is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Hazel's legacy is a blessing to all who knew her.
Memorials can be sent to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Synergy Homecare, North Cross United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Mo, St Paul School of Theology in Leawood, Kansas for Noah Arnpriester Family Scholarship Fund, or St. John's United Methodist Church, Lubbock Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020