Lubbock- Hazel Louise Webb. Born November 11, 1947 to William and Daisy Gaut in Coffeyville, Kansas. As a child she was very involved in the Nazarene Church, was the yearbook editor in 7th grade and graduated from Field Kinley Memorial High School in 1965. After graduation she moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, where she eventually met and married Kenneth Brazeal. They had 2 daughters, Tara and Trasi. After the marriage broke up Hazel lived in Seattle, Washington, and worked as an executive secretary for a large firm. She lived a very eventful life, finally meeting and marrying Woody Webb. They lived in Benicia, California, and her daughters lived with them for a time after the death of their father. Eventually she and Woody moved to Slaton, Texas, where they lived and attended church regularly until his death in 2010. She then moved to Lubbock where she lived for another 9 years before passing away in her sleep at her home.
She was very open and honest about her life's successes and failures and took a largely nonjudgmental and trusting view of others which resulted in many friendships with people in all walks of life. She was always willing to help others who had a need. She faced her long illness with faith and courage, and toward the end stated that it had been a long wild ride but she was satisfied with it.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. Hazel leaves behind many wonderful friends that brought her great joy and a sense of family in the Lubbock community.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019