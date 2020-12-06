Lubbock- Graveside services for Hazel (Nonnie) Wolcott 93, of Lubbock Texas will be held Monday December 7 at 2:00 under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home.Hazel died Thursday November 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.She was born on October 21, 1927 to John Herbert and Minnie King. Hazel married George (Dub) Wolcott on May 26 1945 In Midland Texas. Nonnie had a passion for her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She loved playing games with her family. She worked with Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts and the Junior Rifle Club. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and worked in the children Sunday School. She worked for Dunlaps and Woods Metal House.Nonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dub Wolcott, her parents Herbert and Minnie King, her brothers: Foster King, Shorty King, Chris King, and her sister Sue Krupa. She is survived by her Three Angels: Georgann (Gary) Williams, Connie (Herbie) Hust, and Sherri (Gary) Arthur all of Lubbock, 6 Grandchildren, 17 great Grandchildren, and many Great Great Grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Johnson of Australia.We want to thank Brookdale Monterey for all the love and care they gave her.The family suggest memorial be made to Southwest Parkinson Association 3610 22nd Street 79410