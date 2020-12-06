1/1
Hazel (Nonnie) Wolcott
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Graveside services for Hazel (Nonnie) Wolcott 93, of Lubbock Texas will be held Monday December 7 at 2:00 under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home.

Hazel died Thursday November 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

She was born on October 21, 1927 to John Herbert and Minnie King. Hazel married George (Dub) Wolcott on May 26 1945 In Midland Texas. Nonnie had a passion for her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She loved playing games with her family. She worked with Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts and the Junior Rifle Club. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and worked in the children Sunday School. She worked for Dunlaps and Woods Metal House.

Nonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dub Wolcott, her parents Herbert and Minnie King, her brothers: Foster King, Shorty King, Chris King, and her sister Sue Krupa. She is survived by her Three Angels: Georgann (Gary) Williams, Connie (Herbie) Hust, and Sherri (Gary) Arthur all of Lubbock, 6 Grandchildren, 17 great Grandchildren, and many Great Great Grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Johnson of Australia.

We want to thank Brookdale Monterey for all the love and care they gave her.

The family suggest memorial be made to Southwest Parkinson Association 3610 22nd Street 79410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved