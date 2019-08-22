|
Brownfield, TX- H.D. "Speedy" Moorhead passed away August 18th 2019 at his home. Speedy was born February 1st 1925 to Roscoe and Gladys (Carruth) Moorhead.
He was preceded in death by wife of 67 years Wanda Hendricks, daughter Beth Trischitti, son Mark Moorhead and brothers, Ross Duane "Bo", Listen Otis "Lick", Darrel Pierce "Stuffy", John Dick "Dogie", and Billy Ben "Hoppy".
Speedy was a lifelong resident of Terry County. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force in the 445thFighter Squadron. They were the first Jet Propelled Fighter Squadron in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. He was a former cotton gin manager, a member of the First Baptist Church of Brownfield and the American Legion Post 269.
Those left to cherish his memory are grandchildren; John (Diana) Trischitti of Midland, Luke (Meghan) Moorhead of Portland, Oregon, Joshua (Mandi) Moorhead of Lubbock and Katie Moorhead of Lubbock; great-grandchildren, Jay, Olivia, Dean, Charlotte, Paul, Evelyn, Lincoln, and Archer; daughter-in-law Gail Moorhead of Lubbock.
Dr. Matt Baird will officiate graveside service at 10 am Friday, August 23, 2019, at Brownfield Cemetery. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 am at First Baptist Church of Brownfield under the direction of the Brownfield Funeral Home.
Family would like to thank caregivers Yolanda Gutierrez, Patsy Flores, and " the best neighbors in the world" Bill and Mary Grant.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Brownfield or the Hospice of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019