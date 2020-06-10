Stephenville- Heather Amy Hobbs Haile passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Heather was born June 6, 1974 in Plainview, Texas to Roy Hobbs and his wife Frances Louise Jones. She grew up in Matador, Texas and graduated from Motley County High School in 1992. She graduated magna cum laude with both her B.S. in Elementary Education, Principal/Administration Certification, and M.S. in Early Childhood Development from Tarleton State University. Together with Brian Haile, she has three children, Holden (20), Hudson (18) and Halston (13).Heather's passion was teaching, whether it was in the classroom, in business, at church or on the ball field, she was making sure that the next generation was learning. She was often deeply woven into the lives of her students and employees along with their families. She dedicated her time, her heart, and her love to every child who's path she crossed. Heather never met a stranger, it is hard to find a person from Erath to Motley County that did not know and love her. As her boys grew up, she was the first to welcome their friends, members of the youth group, and anyone who needed a place to call home for the night into her home. She watched over and cared deeply for each person, they all learned valuable life lessons from her as she poured life, love, & Christ into them, which is the legacy that she leaves and how she will be remembered.Heather was preceded in death by her mother Frances Louise Jones Hobbs; her grandparents, George Clinton Hobbs, and Ruby McCleary Hobbs of Matador, Texas; and E.L. "Bud" Jones and Lula Belle Thomas Jones of Panhandle, Texas.She is survived by her children, Holden Lee Haile, of College Station, Texas; Hudson Brian Haile and Halston Allan Haile of Hamilton, Texas.She is survived by her father, Roy Hobbs, of Matador, Texas; her sister, Holly Watson and husband Darren Watson of Edmond, OK; Niece, Meagan Lee Jones and husband Jordan Jones of Houston, Texas; and nephew, Corbin Lee of Austin, Texas.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Lacy Funeral Home, 1380 N Harbin Dr. Stephenville, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Friday June 12, 2:30 P.M. at East Mound Cemetery, Matador Texas.The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to:East Mound CemeteryIn C/O Erin JonesPO Box 214Matador, Texas 79244ORErath County Humane SocietyP.O. Box 2006Stephenville, TX 76401