Hector B. Gaona


1953 - 2019
Hector B. Gaona Obituary
Lubbock- 66, passed away Friday, December 6,2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Mass Service will follow after Chapel Service at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. He was born in Lyford, TX to Pedro and Belia Gaona on May 10,1953. He is survived by his wife, Maria Vidales; his children Hector Gaona Jr., Lisa Gaona, Belia Gaona, Betsy Guzman, and step daughter Dezirae Vidales; a host grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Hector is preceded in death by his mother, Belia Gaona. Hectors's hobbies were fishing with his children working on cars and collecting guns.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
