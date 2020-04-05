|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Helen Joree (Jo) Hearn, 95, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at a later date. Please celebrate the life of Jo by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Jo died April 2, 2020 at home in the care of her family. She was born February 4, 1925 in Dallas, TX to I.F. and Rose Benedict She attended Forest Heights High School. She married George Allen Hearn, Sr. in 1941. Jo retired from Texas Tech where she was the bookkeeper for the TTU Bookstore. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 28, 2000. Also, preceded in death by her parents and her brother Veon Benedict.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Hearn (Gale Campbell), son George Allen Hearn, Jr.; four grandchildren: Tiffany Hernandez (Daniel), Trent Ulm, Dustin Hearn and Jade Hearn; four great grandchildren, Syde, Blaze, Kace and Ryker Hearn.
Special thanks the ministry of the Palliative Care Unit at Covenant Hospital, Hospice of Lubbock, Rev. Jennifer Holder and Dr. Floyd Pirtle.
Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020