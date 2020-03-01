|
.- The foundation we built together as a family is as strong today as it was during your lifetime. It's been ten years since we've last saw your smile, it beamed so bright it seemed like yesterday. If the tears we cried could've saved you, you never would've died. In our hearts we're holding a place that no one else could fill. That's because in death we love you still. So when you died you didn't go alone, because a part of us went with you when GOD called you home.
We miss you and we love you forever.
Isiah Skief Jr., Marla Washington, Isiah Skief III, Helisa Ray, Reginna Williams, Rachell Duvall, Bryant Jones, Charlie Ray Knighten Family and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020