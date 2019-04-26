|
|
Lubbock- Helen R. Santos, 81, of Lubbock was born August 18, 1937 in Clairemont, Texas to Eugene and Frances (Rodriguez) Santos. She worked for Furrs for 26 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, & friend who will be truly missed.
Helen went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Her parents, husband: Jacinto Cortez Rios, 8 brothers and sisters, and a grandchild all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Minnie Ortega & Marie Rodriguez, 2 sons: Felipe S. Rios and Jacinto R. Santos, 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, & 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing for Helen will be from 2 to 9pm Thursday and Friday at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the same chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow. Arrangements are under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
To send online condolences go to www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019