HELEN RAE HEDGPETH


1933 - 2020
HELEN RAE HEDGPETH Obituary
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Helen Hedgpeth, 86, of Lubbock, Texas, will be at 2:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Vandelia Church of Christ, with Doug Hale officiating. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Helen by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Helen passed away March 2, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. Helen was born May 23, 1933 in Telephone, TX to William (Pinkney) and Letha (Lorene) Slagle. Helen graduated from Bonham High School in 1950 and from Texas Tech University in 1955. She was a teacher for 30 years, teaching mainly 2nd, 3rd and 5th grade students in Lubbock and Amherst, Texas, Hobbs, New Mexico and ultimately Ralls, Texas. She attended Emma Church of Christ in Ralls for many years, and then Vandelia Church of Christ when she moved to Lubbock. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Helen was always curious and wanted to learn about everybody and everything. She became especially interested in English afternoon tea and all the trappings, going as far as traveling to London to observe it in person. She was also keenly interested in passing on her faith to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Crown Point Heath Suites, as well as the numerous doctors, physicians assistants and other health caregivers over the years (you know who you are!), and her private caregiver, Gigi.

Loved ones include daughters Becci Stephens, and Patti Hedgpeth-Garcia and husband, Gilbert; grandchildren Stephanie Rector and husband, Jonathan, and Ben Stephens and wife, Keely; great grandchildren Shelby, Chris, Roan, Finley, Oliver and Ranger
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
