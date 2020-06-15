Lubbock- The family of Helen Ramby will celebrate her life of 96 years at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Helen passed away on June 12, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas, after an eleven year battle with Alzheimer's. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Helen Montgomery Ramby was born to Victor Hope Montgomery and Ethel Moore Montgomery on January 3, 1924, in Estancia N.M. on the family farm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Archie Kaye Montgomery and her husband Pfeiffer Ramby.
Helen was a lifelong Methodist and was always very involved with all church activities, including singing in the choir. She had a beautiful voice and was asked to sing on many occasions. She was a state officer for the United Methodist Women Texas for many years.
She worked for years as a legal secretary and worked at the Lubbock County Law Library as her final job.
She loved the mountains and would go camping and fishing any time she could.
Helen loved her family and was always up for a trip to visit any of them. She was known as Big Mama to most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but also as Burr to some.
Helen always had a smile on her face and saw the world through rose-colored glasses. We will all miss you, dearly. Rest in peace.
She is survived by her sisters Joan Simnacher of Tucson, AZ, and Jean (Bob) Allen of Lewiston, ID. Her daughters Carolyn Owen (Ronnie Milner) of Katy, TX, and Margaret Ketchum of Ramsey, MN. Her son David Ramby (Lesa) of Lubbock, TX. Nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Association or United Methodist Women at www.oakwoodmethodist.org/donate select United Methodist Women from the dropdown menu.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.