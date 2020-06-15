Helen (Montgomery) Ramby
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Helen Ramby will celebrate her life of 96 years at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Helen passed away on June 12, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas, after an eleven year battle with Alzheimer's. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Helen Montgomery Ramby was born to Victor Hope Montgomery and Ethel Moore Montgomery on January 3, 1924, in Estancia N.M. on the family farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Archie Kaye Montgomery and her husband Pfeiffer Ramby.

Helen was a lifelong Methodist and was always very involved with all church activities, including singing in the choir. She had a beautiful voice and was asked to sing on many occasions. She was a state officer for the United Methodist Women Texas for many years.

She worked for years as a legal secretary and worked at the Lubbock County Law Library as her final job.

She loved the mountains and would go camping and fishing any time she could.

Helen loved her family and was always up for a trip to visit any of them. She was known as Big Mama to most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but also as Burr to some.

Helen always had a smile on her face and saw the world through rose-colored glasses. We will all miss you, dearly. Rest in peace.

She is survived by her sisters Joan Simnacher of Tucson, AZ, and Jean (Bob) Allen of Lewiston, ID. Her daughters Carolyn Owen (Ronnie Milner) of Katy, TX, and Margaret Ketchum of Ramsey, MN. Her son David Ramby (Lesa) of Lubbock, TX. Nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Association or United Methodist Women at www.oakwoodmethodist.org/donate select United Methodist Women from the dropdown menu.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved