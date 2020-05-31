Lubbock- Helen Ruth Dyer of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born December 1, 1924 in Vernon to Loy Wayne, Sr. and Lillian (Gant) Bell. Helen graduated from Texas Tech University with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1946 and went on to obtain her Master's in English. She felt one of her greatest accomplishments was having her ESL (English as a Second Language) and Reading Certification. Helen retired from Lubbock ISD in 1994. She has been a member of Broadway Church of Christ since 1943 and active in their mission and outreach programs.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dr. Jack Dyer of Lubbock and Lauren Sturgess and husband Michael of San Antonio; daughter-in-law, Debbie Dyer of Abilene; and grandchildren, Thomas Dyer and wife Alex, Logan Dyer, and Shelbi Sturgess. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll "Bud" Dyer, Jr. in 2009; and son, Carroll Dyer, III in 2018.The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Broadway Church of Christ.Memorials can be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock, PO Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79408; Open Door, 1918 13th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401; or Olive Branch Ministries International, 5802 Gibbs Hollow Cove, Austin, Texas 78730.Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at the link below: