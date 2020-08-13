1/1
Helen Ruth Robinson
1924 - 2020
Lubbock- Helen Ruth Robinson was born November 12, 1924 to Bertie and C.K. Bennett. She went to heaven to be with family and friends on August 9, 2020. Mom was a servant to the Lord and family. Helen married Waylan Robinson on December 11, 1947, and was blessed with two children, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Helen is survived by by her husband, Waylan; daughter, Linda (Tom) Drumhiller; grandchildren, Damon Grubb, Paul Grubb, and Lindsey Robinson; great grandchildren, Max, Kayla, and Alexis Grubb; great-great grandchild, Amyra Grubb.

Helen is preceded in death by her son, Lowell Robinson who passed away on March 24, 2018.

The family requests memorials be made to the Lubbock Children's Home and to Open Door.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
