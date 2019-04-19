|
|
Canadian- Hellen Louise Woosley Milstead, 89, was born to William Joshua Woosley and Eunice Perkins on November 21, 1929 in Slaton, Texas. She walked into heaven's gates on April 14, 2019 in Canadian, Texas. Hellen attended Flower Grove schools for her education and graduated in May of 1946. On June 21st of that year she married the love of her life, Alvis Milstead at his parents' home in Patricia, Texas. They started farming in the Brownfield area and moved to Tokio and continued the journey. In April of 1955, they had a daughter Patricia Ann, and in 1966, Hellen and Alvis bought their home place 2 miles south of Plains. They moved in on their 25th wedding anniversary, in the rain. They lived together on the home place until 1993, when Alvis passed away. Hellen continued to live on the family farm until 2014 when her health forced her into an assisted living. Hellen is survived by her daughter Patricia Wynn and husband, Kevin of Follett, Texas. Two Granddaughters, Heather Howard and husband, Mark of Follett, Texas and Amy Archuleta and husband, Jason of Lubbock, Texas. Seven Great Grandchildren: 5 boys Hunter, Dylan, and Hayden Howard of Follett, Texas and Ryan and Kasen Anchuleta of Lubbock and 2 girls; Lucy and Evan Archuleta of Lubbock. Memorials can be made to the . Graveside service will be held at the Denver City Memorial Park in Denver City, Texas at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Arrangements made by Scotty Schilling Funeral Director of Follett, Texas. You can read obit and offer condolence at www.schillingfhg.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019