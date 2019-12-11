|
Lubbock- Helmut Hans
Alfons Wierzba, beloved Father, Husband and Opa, went to his Heavenly Home on December 8th, 2019, at the age of 87.
Helmut greeted everyone with a warm, friendly smile, and a hearty handshake. His compassion for others was ever present. His passion and loyalty to his family and friends was unwavering. He was surrounded by family with love and warm memories until the very end.
Helmut was born to Johann and Wilhelmine Wierzba on January 15, 1932 in Monchengladbach, Germany. He was the youngest of two sons.
Despite the hardships of growing up during World War II in Germany, Helmut was able to complete his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business while apprenticing in cotton sales and exports for an international merchant in Germany.
Helmut immigrated to the United States in 1957, negotiating passage on a Liberty ship freighter from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Los Angeles with only a suitcase and a few hundred dollars in his pocket. Eventually, he found himself in Bakersfield, California, sponsored by and working for Calcot, Ltd. A couple of years later, he moved to Hallettsville, Texas to work at Otto Goedecke, Inc., and a short time later found himself in Lubbock, Texas where he worked for A. Hanslik Cotton Co.
In 1963, on a return visit home to see family in Germany, Helmut met Anita Friederike Marquardt, where they had a whirlwind romance, and married thereafter. They soon traveled back to Texas where they made their home in Lubbock, and raised their three children, Peter, Susan and Rex.
In 1976, Helmut founded Commodity Export Corporation, his U.S. cotton export company. His business travels often took him around the globe cultivating new opportunities and made lasting friendships along the way. Helmut was a former President of the Lubbock Cotton Exchange, multiple past director of the Texas Cotton Association and American Cotton Shippers Association, and former delegate for the National Cotton Council and International Cotton Council. Helmut retired in 1997 following the sudden death of his wife, Anita.
In 1998, Helmut met Camelia. Their connection was immediate and married soon after. They were a constant, tender, loving support for each other and built a vibrant, happy life together, full of joy and laughter. Helmut and Camelia shared a passion for rescue dogs and other animals in need.
Helmut is survived by his wife Camelia and their three dogs; his children, Peter and Sonia Wierzba; Susan Wierzba and Jacqueline Howard; Rex and Holly Wierzba; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Avana, and Giana; and his brother, Paul Heinrich Wierzba.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 12th of December, at Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street in Lubbock, Texas. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th St, Lubbock, TX. 79411; Lubbock Pets Alive, 9702 York Pl, Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019