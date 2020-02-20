|
|
Meadow, TX- Funeral services for Henrietta (Henri) Gail Fowler Henson will be held 2pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Meadow First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Breedlove officiating.
There will be a family visitation from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Henri was born February 4, 1946 in Monahans, TX to Henry and Grace Fowler. She attended schools in Snyder, TX and graduated from Jal, NM High School in 1964. She married Robert Henson on February 11, 1970 in Las Vegas, NV. They lived and farmed at Meadow, TX until retirement. Their marriage managed to hold on to the magical 50TH anniversary. 50 years and 6 days to be exact. Henri was a member and faithful attendant of First Baptist Church in Meadow for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patsy Westbrook. Henri was blessed with a true gift of being a people person and all around her felt a special bond.
Henri is survived by her husband Robert of Meadow; daughters, Cindy Hogue and husband Matt of Meadow, Dr. Tracy McBee and husband James of Brownfield, Stacy Henson of Haslet; son Jon Henson and wife, Shannon of Lubbock; brothers, Eldon Fowler of Lubbock, Joe Fowler of Fluvanna; grandchildren, Tanner Hogue and wife Erica, Steelee Fischbacher and husband, Chris, Chelsey Pope and husband, Travis, Hank Henson, Riley McBee, Tate McBee, Lindsey Gilliam and husband, Keaton, Amber Cowan; six great - grandchildren, Mattlee and Case Fischbacher and Hayden Hogue, Tessa and Kambry Cowan.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020