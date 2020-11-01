Morton, Texas- Church service for Henry Alton "Buddy" Lamb, Jr., age 88, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at East Side Church of Christ in Morton with Joey Pierce of Levelland, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery.
It is with much sadness that our family announces that Alton passed on October 28, 2020. He was a cherished husband, beloved Dad and Grandad and a pillar of his community in Morton Texas. Alton was born in rural Crosby County Texas on December 22, 1931. He married his wife, Ruth Gattis of 61 years on January 30, 1959, and was a cotton farmer in Cochran County for over 50 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Many successes were achieved and even more contributions were provided by him over his lifetime. Alton was a servant of Christ and his church. He was a member of Eastside Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also served his community as a member of numerous Boards, civic organizaiatons, community and schools. He was a gentle and giving man always willing to help his fellow man. Alton was preceded in death by a son, Michael Todd Lamb; his parents Henry "Pete" Lamb and Josephine Lamb; and his sister Helen Marie Dobson.
Alton is survived by his wife, Ruth; his two sons, David Lamb and his wife, Susan and ,Dennis Lamb and his wife, Stacie; his daughter, Angela Harper and her husband, Michael; his grandchildren Danielle, Lane, Logann, Lindsie, Christian, Ethan and Jackson. He had three great-grandchildren; and Brandt, Paige and Parker. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to the Lubbock Children's Home, 4404 Idalou Highway, Lubbock, Texas, 79403 or the Christian's Childrens Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico, 88130 in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
.