Pastor Henry Claudis Johnson


1940 - 2019
Pastor Henry Claudis Johnson Obituary
Lubbock- 79, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Pastor Johnson was born to Rev. R. L. and Mother Susie Johnson on August 17, 1940 in San Angelo, TX. Pastor Johnson was appointed and installed by The late Bishop W. H. Watson, II to shepherd the congregation of Ford Memorial COGIC, Lubbock, Texas in 1993 where he served diligently and faithfully until he transitioned. Pastor Johnson served the Lord as a great and faithful man of God. His memory will be honored and cherished by his wife, Alberta H. Johnson; two daughters, Aleisha R. (Reginald) Moore and Natasha C. (Vincent) Hernandez; two grandsons; Kristian Alexander Johnson; Kingston Ryan Moore; two brothers, Joe Paul (Lillie Ann) Johnson and Monroe (Sadie) Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Agape Temple C.O.G.I.C. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
