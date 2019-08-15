Home

Henry Fabila Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- Henry Fabila Sr. passed away August 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church of Anton with Fr. Ernesto Lopez officiating and music by Johnny Vasquez. Burial will be in the City of Antoon Cemetery. Henry worked for several years for John Dukatnik of Whitharral, played for a Tejano band Los Machos and was a member of Sagrado Corazon Church. He is survived by his spouse Janie Fabila; mother Ester Fabila; children Henry Jr. Fabila, Lorrie Armendariz, Anthony Fabila, Jeannette Fabila, Willie Fabila, Pearl Cruz, Leonard Fabila, Marky Fabila and Crystal Fabila; siblings Mary Rios, Benita Garcia, Amelia & Susie Fabila, Sylvia Martinez, Virginia Reyna Ivins, Elizabeth Cristan, Mike & Manuel Reyna, Robert & David Fabila; 28 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Under the professional care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
